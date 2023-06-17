TerraClassicUSD Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 16th. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $120.47 million and approximately $4.86 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00043926 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00033240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00015102 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000726 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,798,948,828 coins and its circulating supply is 9,794,661,200 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

