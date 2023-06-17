TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. TE Connectivity comprises about 2.2% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $7,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.7 %

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TEL opened at $135.65 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $138.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.63.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 35.54%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

