Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Shares Down 0.3%

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) shares fell 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.86 and last traded at $13.91. 572 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.30.

Taylor Wimpey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.5214 per share. This represents a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $0.49.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

