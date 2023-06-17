Target (NYSE:TGT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

TGT has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

Target stock traded down $4.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,761,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,146,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.65 and its 200 day moving average is $157.07. Target has a 1-year low of $125.08 and a 1-year high of $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at about $21,129,916,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth about $341,198,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

