Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Short Interest Update

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,600 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the May 15th total of 129,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Takung Art Trading Down 6.4 %

Takung Art stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,856. Takung Art has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $2.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKAT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Takung Art in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takung Art in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Takung Art during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Takung Art during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Takung Art Company Profile

Takung Art Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in ownership over valuable artwork in the form of non-fungible token or NFT. It provides NFT consulting with respect to the strategic utilization of blockchain technology and NFT launch.

