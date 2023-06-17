Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY – Get Rating) fell 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.29 and last traded at $9.33. 26,902 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 8,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.24.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and prescription pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Self-Medication Operation Group and Prescription Pharmaceutical Operation Group segments.

