Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY – Get Rating) fell 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.29 and last traded at $9.33. 26,902 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 8,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.
Taisho Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.1 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.24.
Taisho Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and prescription pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Self-Medication Operation Group and Prescription Pharmaceutical Operation Group segments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taisho Pharmaceutical (TAIPY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Taisho Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisho Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.