Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Receives GBX 204.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 199.40 ($2.49).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 250 ($3.13) to GBX 225 ($2.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 150 ($1.88) to GBX 140 ($1.75) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.31) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 213 ($2.67) to GBX 187 ($2.34) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Synthomer Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of SYNT stock opened at GBX 83.60 ($1.05) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £390.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1,672.00, a PEG ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.46. Synthomer has a 52 week low of GBX 82.40 ($1.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 255.40 ($3.20). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 108.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 130.12.

Insider Activity at Synthomer

Synthomer Company Profile

In other news, insider Holly Van Deursen purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £22,000 ($27,527.53). 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

