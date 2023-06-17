Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) CFO Sells $12,872.87 in Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) CFO Keith A. Goldan sold 577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $12,872.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,628 shares in the company, valued at $58,630.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $20.95 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $29.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average of $23.17.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 46,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

