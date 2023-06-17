Synapse One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.28 Million (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 16th. Synapse has a total market capitalization of $109.54 million and approximately $7.28 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synapse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00002313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Synapse has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Synapse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse’s genesis date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Buying and Selling Synapse

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synapse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Synapse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synapse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.