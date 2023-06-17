Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 8,084 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,084 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amgen by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,375,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,983,235,000 after acquiring an additional 174,774 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,287,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,439,213,000 after acquiring an additional 50,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 83,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN opened at $229.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.69. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $122.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.