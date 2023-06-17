Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 361 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 751 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.07, for a total transaction of $185,549.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,296.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.07, for a total value of $185,549.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,296.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,147 shares of company stock worth $30,548,047 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.06.

Hershey stock opened at $260.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.32. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $202.45 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $263.64 and a 200-day moving average of $245.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.24%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

