Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 2,885 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,393 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $963,542,000. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,867 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $554,330,000 after purchasing an additional 283,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 328.5% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 363,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,868,000 after purchasing an additional 278,701 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.27.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group stock opened at $268.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.62. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

