Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 2,537 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $1,194,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.7 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $87.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.39.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

