Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 250 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 73.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DGX stock opened at $138.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.93 and a 200-day moving average of $142.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $158.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

