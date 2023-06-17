Symmetry Partners LLC Has $560,000 Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 695.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PRU opened at $87.03 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $110.96. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 967.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,555.56%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

