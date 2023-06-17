Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 20,687 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 278.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,687 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 83,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,234,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,266,000 after purchasing an additional 51,950 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $970,000. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.08.

Insider Activity

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.07.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

