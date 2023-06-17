Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $31.10

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.10 and traded as low as $29.78. Swiss Life shares last traded at $30.01, with a volume of 8,388 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Swiss Life in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Swiss Life Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.50.

Swiss Life Increases Dividend

Swiss Life Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.9884 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Swiss Life’s previous dividend of $0.83. Swiss Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

(Get Rating)

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International, and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provide life insurance operations and distribution units.

See Also

