Swipe (SXP) Price Reaches $0.33 on Top Exchanges

Swipe (SXP) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 17th. In the last week, Swipe has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $187.16 million and $15.95 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001244 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe launched on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 559,307,423 coins and its circulating supply is 568,059,402 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. The official website for Swipe is solar.org.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

