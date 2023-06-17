Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ IVCP traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.31. 2,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,111. Swiftmerge Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Swiftmerge Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Swiftmerge Acquisition by 15,733.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,693,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after buying an additional 1,683,000 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition by 483.9% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,073,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 889,832 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Swiftmerge Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,002,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $5,845,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $5,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

About Swiftmerge Acquisition

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

