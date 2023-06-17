Susquehanna Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $145.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $120.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.37 billion, a PE ratio of 522.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.28. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $2,741,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,633,603.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $2,741,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,633,603.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,594,894,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,254,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,985,181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195,952 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7,396,755.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,728,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $855,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $552,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518,629 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

