Susquehanna Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $145.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
AMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.06.
Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance
NASDAQ AMD opened at $120.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.37 billion, a PE ratio of 522.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.28. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.83.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $2,741,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,633,603.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $2,741,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,633,603.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,594,894,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,254,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,985,181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195,952 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7,396,755.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,728,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $855,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $552,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518,629 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.