Surge Energy Inc. (SGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
Shares of TSE SGY opened at C$7.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.28, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$708.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.35.
Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). Surge Energy had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 44.74%. The firm had revenue of C$161.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$158.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Surge Energy will post 0.8988903 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.
