Surge Energy Inc. (SGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE SGY opened at C$7.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.28, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$708.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.35.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). Surge Energy had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 44.74%. The firm had revenue of C$161.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$158.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Surge Energy will post 0.8988903 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SGY shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.75 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$14.75 to C$13.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.67.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

