Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Major Shareholder Sells $10,787.25 in Stock

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 18,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $10,787.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,267,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,282,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tpg Gp A, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 18,000 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $9,720.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 60,000 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $32,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 113,262 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total value of $65,691.96.

Super League Gaming Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of SLGG stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. Super League Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Super League Gaming ( NASDAQ:SLGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 million. Super League Gaming had a negative return on equity of 102.05% and a negative net margin of 451.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Super League Gaming in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Institutional Trading of Super League Gaming

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLGG. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 23.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 52,576 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 25.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 249,240 shares during the period. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

