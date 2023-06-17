Substratum (SUB) Hits Market Capitalization of $172,879.52

Substratum (SUB) traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $172,879.52 and $0.62 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005309 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00017684 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00018610 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,479.89 or 0.99978547 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

SUB is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036627 USD and is down -23.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.