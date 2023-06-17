Streamr (DATA) Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Streamr (DATA) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $20.69 million and $895,658.02 worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Streamr has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,013,280,852 tokens and its circulating supply is 947,751,353 tokens. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

