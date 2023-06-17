Stratis (STRAX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $681,974.14

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $60.86 million and approximately $681,974.14 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001529 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,727.79 or 0.06521787 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00044115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00033845 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00017143 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00015032 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000450 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 150,234,777 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

