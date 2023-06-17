Stratis (STRAX) Market Capitalization Achieves $60.92 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001531 BTC on exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $60.92 million and approximately $774,338.60 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stratis has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,735.39 or 0.06551362 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00044294 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00033548 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00017231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015063 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000451 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 150,231,987 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

