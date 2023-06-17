StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Director Sells $27,000.00 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SNEX opened at $89.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.92. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.24 and a 12-month high of $106.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 77.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 45.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 160.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

