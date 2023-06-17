Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Sells 270 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,015 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,866 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 88,464 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $24,735,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $1,110,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.77.

NYSE MCD opened at $293.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

