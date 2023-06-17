StockNews.com Upgrades FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

FS Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FSBW opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.02. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $37.39.

FS Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Bancorp

In other FS Bancorp news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $143,841.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSBW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 587.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 69,732 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 137.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 59,615 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,469,000 after acquiring an additional 44,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $951,000. 53.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

