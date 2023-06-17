StockNews.com Upgrades Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Aehr Test Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.37. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $44.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 80.41 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Activity

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 24.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,064 shares in the company, valued at $22,762,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 960 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $25,996.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,589.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,762,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,702 shares of company stock worth $2,943,633 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 13.8% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,867,000 after purchasing an additional 187,337 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $42,623,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 64,226 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 217.1% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 891,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,921,000 after acquiring an additional 610,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after acquiring an additional 253,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

