StockNews.com Lowers Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PRTK. HC Wainwright lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $124.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paratek Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PRTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 million. On average, research analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder James D. Dondero purchased 106,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $187,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,056,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder James D. Dondero acquired 105,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $147,191.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,239,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,135,678. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James D. Dondero acquired 106,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $187,620.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,056,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paratek Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTK. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,624,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 504,221 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 346,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 334,222 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 441,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 282,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156,891 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 269,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

See Also

