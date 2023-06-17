StockNews.com Lowers BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BorgWarner from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays cut their target price on BorgWarner from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.73.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $48.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.70 and its 200 day moving average is $45.85. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

In other BorgWarner news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,383 shares of company stock valued at $566,697 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 25.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 74,902 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 86.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

