StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Aeterna Zentaris Stock Up 3.1 %

AEZS opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.19. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris ( NASDAQ:AEZS Get Rating ) (TSE:AEZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aeterna Zentaris will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

