StockNews.com Downgrades Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Artesian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $49.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.46. Artesian Resources has a 52 week low of $44.97 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.03 million, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.17.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.11). Artesian Resources had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. Analysts predict that Artesian Resources will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artesian Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Artesian Resources

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.284 dividend. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Artesian Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Artesian Resources by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after buying an additional 18,579 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Artesian Resources by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Artesian Resources by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,606,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Artesian Resources by 2.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.