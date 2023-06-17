StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE NM opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. Navios Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 million, a PE ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63.
Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a return on equity of 97.48% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter.
Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages in the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.
