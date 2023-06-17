StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Down 2.5 %

CARV stock opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.24. Carver Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $7.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

