StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Price Performance

NASDAQ AWH opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.30. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 278.48% and a negative return on equity of 291.79%. The business had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Aspira Women’s Health

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 150.8% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44,834 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 42.1% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 268.8% in the first quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 148,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 108,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 36,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

Further Reading

