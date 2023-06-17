StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Aspira Women’s Health Price Performance
NASDAQ AWH opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.30. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 278.48% and a negative return on equity of 291.79%. The business had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.
