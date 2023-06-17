Stillwater Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.50.
CME Group Stock Performance
CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.
CME Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.
About CME Group
CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.
