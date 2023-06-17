Stillwater Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 1.0% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after buying an additional 1,310,894 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amgen by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,375,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,983,235,000 after purchasing an additional 174,774 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,287,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,439,213,000 after purchasing an additional 50,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $229.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.69. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

