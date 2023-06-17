Status (SNT) Trading Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

Status (SNT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. During the last seven days, Status has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $77.96 million and $875,943.50 worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00017675 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00018577 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,490.25 or 0.99991461 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,043,292 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,852,043,292.494024 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02004164 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $1,035,829.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

