Status 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.06 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Status has a market capitalization of $77.12 million and $1.06 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005333 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00017786 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00018514 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00015307 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,251.47 or 1.00019721 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,043,292 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,852,043,292.494024 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.01998378 USD and is up 1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $1,146,525.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

