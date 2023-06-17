Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) to Issue $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Starwood Property Trust has a payout ratio of 92.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Starwood Property Trust has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Starwood Property Trust

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 43.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

