Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) to Issue $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
Starwood Property Trust has a payout ratio of 92.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.
Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Starwood Property Trust has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.58.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 43.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.
