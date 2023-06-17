Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein Acquires 18,293 Shares

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Rating) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 18,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $20,854.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,246,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,455.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Star Equity Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:STRRP opened at $9.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.94. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $47.89.

Star Equity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

