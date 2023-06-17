Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 60.4% from the May 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Standard Bank Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SGBLY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,484. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47. Standard Bank Group has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $10.91.

Standard Bank Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.2806 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Standard Bank Group’s previous dividend of $0.22. Standard Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

Standard Bank Group Company Profile

Standard Bank Group Limited provides banking and financial products and services in Africa and internationally. It offers transactional accounts and digital banking platforms; personal and business lending solutions to enhance cash flow; finance for buying, building, and maintaining home; foreign exchange services; trusts and third-party administration accounts; workplace solutions, such as payroll and HR, financial planning, and employer value banking; merchant solutions, including point-of-sale, ecommerce, digital payments, payment processing, and small business support; and cash management services.

