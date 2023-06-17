Stacks (STX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $611.14 Million

Stacks (STX) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 17th. Stacks has a total market cap of $611.14 million and $78.16 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stacks has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00002193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001260 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000049 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009457 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
About Stacks
STX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,765,672 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @stacks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stacks is https://reddit.com/r/stacks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stacks is blog.stacks.co. The official website for Stacks is stacks.co.
Stacks Coin Trading
