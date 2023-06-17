St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,555 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.0% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,840,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,243,000 after purchasing an additional 899,439 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,016,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,237,000 after buying an additional 548,774 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,954,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,964,000 after buying an additional 55,666 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,398,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,173,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,586,000 after acquiring an additional 72,718 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.14 and its 200-day moving average is $21.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.0577 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

