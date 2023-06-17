St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 278.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 313,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Insider Activity

AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,100 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $50,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,866. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,100 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $50,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,866. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Morris A. Davis sold 13,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $138,020.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,605.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 371,698 shares of company stock worth $3,469,046. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $10.21 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 49.78% and a positive return on equity of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

