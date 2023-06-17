Square Token (SQUA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $21,101.63

Square Token (SQUA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Square Token has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $21,101.63 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Square Token has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One Square Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00003572 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Square Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 0.93597582 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $9,703.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Square Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Square Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

