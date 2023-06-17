Spruce Biosciences’ (SPRB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Spruce Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SPRB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Spruce Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.60.

NASDAQ SPRB opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.14. Spruce Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $94.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.28.

Spruce Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SPRB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $8,681,000. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $6,401,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $2,372,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $2,210,000. Finally, RiverVest Venture Management LLC raised its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. RiverVest Venture Management LLC now owns 2,936,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 788,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

