Spence Asset Management Sells 1,245 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Spence Asset Management cut its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,629 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. ANSYS makes up approximately 6.3% of Spence Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Spence Asset Management owned 0.07% of ANSYS worth $19,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,745,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4,587.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 61,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,833,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,626,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.92.

ANSYS Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $334.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.05. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $339.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $509.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.15 million. Research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $841,621.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,369.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $841,621.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,369.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,976 shares of company stock worth $18,619,047. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

